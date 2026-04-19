Modernizing the ledger: Inside the quest to solidify India’s economic data

Nageswaran and Garg, however, argue that a progressive amount of output of the private sector has been shifting from the informal sector to the formal corporate sector. So, the problem of measuring the output of the informal sector becomes less significant to GDP measurement. Yet, close to 90% of India’s workers are in the informal sector, which is something the GDP doesn’t really capture. If the informal sector is generating a much lower share of output due to formalisation, but continues to employ the vast bulk of the workforce in India, these workers will see lower growth rates of productivity and wages than those in the formal sector. Growth in real wages in the informal sector have been tapering for some years now.