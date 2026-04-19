New Delhi: Earlier this year, the government issued a much-awaited update to the methods by which it measures national income and gross domestic product (GDP).
Modernizing the ledger: Inside the quest to solidify India’s economic data
SummaryIndia’s GDP workings have been beset by critiques over the past decade. But new revisions aim to accurately capture the resilience of the country’s formalizing economy.
New Delhi: Earlier this year, the government issued a much-awaited update to the methods by which it measures national income and gross domestic product (GDP).
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