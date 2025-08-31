India’s economic growth in the first quarter of FY2025-26 came as a big surprise. The economy clocked a five-quarter high growth of 7.8%, defying expectations of a slowdown.

Mint looks at the numbers closely to explain the sudden jump in gross domestic product (GDP) growth, positive and warning signs they throw up and what the future outlook is like.

Why did the Q1 GDP numbers throw a surprise?

Such a high growth rate was not expected. The Reserve Bank of India had projected only a 6.5% growth, and a poll of 22 economists by Mint indicated a 6.7% expansion of the economy in the first quarter.

The surprise was caused by low inflation, which gave a technical boost to the calculation of real GDP growth. To arrive at the real GDP growth, the nominal GDP is adjusted for inflation using a GDP deflator. Thanks to lower inflation, the GDP deflator was at a 23-quarter low of 0.9% in Q1 FY26, inflating the real GDP growth.

Will Q2 also benefit from the technical boost?

Yes. As long as inflation remains low, the benefit of the GDP deflator will continue. Also, the second quarter will benefit from a low base effect. The GDP growth in second quarter of FY25 was just 5.6%.

What does this mean for FY26 GDP growth?

In FY25, India’s GDP is estimated to have grown by 6.5% compared to a heady 9.2% in FY24. Economists had projected a 6.5% growth in FY26 as well. But that growth came into question on the possible fallout of the high tariff imposed by the US.

Economists now feel that despite the 60-80 basis point impact due to the US tariffs, India’s GDP growth in FY26 will be at 6.5% levels. A lot will, however, depend on how the impact of the US tariffs plays out. After all, they affect many labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, gems and Jewellery, leather and so on.

Apart from a fall in exports, job losses or wage cuts could hurt consumption and smother the revival in private investment.

Are there any positive cues from the Q1 numbers?

The technical boost apart, the Q1 numbers do throw up some encouraging signs. Private consumption, it appears, is getting broad based on account of strong formal sector and rural wage growth.

Both central and state governments have front-loaded their capital expenditure. It grew by 33%. The low base effect is strong here as the government capex in Q1 of last year was impacted by the elections and declined by 31%.

Private capex, too, is improving if the index of industrial production (IIP) numbers are any indication. Apart from manufacturing, the services sector too is showing signs of strong growth.

What are the red flags the numbers throw?

The growth in nominal GDP (economic expansion before adjusting for inflation) has declined to 8.8% in Q1 of FY26 as against 9.6% in the same period last fiscal. This is a clear indication that there is still some slackness in the economy.

Credit growth remains weak, and tax collections are tepid. The topline of corporates is still sluggish. For these to change, consumption, though reviving, needs to gather pace. Only then will private investment revive.

The government's decision to reform and restructure the goods and services tax (GST) and lower the rates could help accelerate domestic consumption.

What are the implications of slower nominal GDP growth?

If the slowdown in nominal GDP growth continues, the government will not be able to meet its revenue collection targets. If economists are to be believed, as things stand today, twice the budgeted tax buoyancy is needed to meet the targets.

A slower nominal GDP growth will also force the government to tighten its belt and cut expenses. This is needed to maintain its fiscal deficit and debt levels as a share of GDP. A lower growth will also impact the credit offtake and revenues of India Inc.