India's GDP grows 13.5% in Q1: Live Updates
- India Q1 GDP Growth Live Updates: Analysts believe the Indian economy will expand at a double-digit growth rate due to base effect
India Q1 GDP: India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the first quarter (April-June) of this fiscal year grew by 13.5%, as against a 20.1% growth seen during the same period last year, data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed on Wednesday.
The government data to be released today will elaborate on the expansion of different sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing in the first quarter of this financial year.
Core sector output slows down to 4.5% in July against 9.9% a year ago, government data showed on Wednesday.
Economic data like GDP growth rate are calculated on a year-on-year basis. The last time India's GDP achieved higher annual growth was in April-June 2021, when it was 20.1% higher than the pandemic-depressed level of a year before.
Many economists expect another rate hike of about 50 basis points in September, followed by one more of 25 basis points thereafter.
The RBI says the country's GDP is expected to witness a growth of 7.2% in the current fiscal amid elevated inflation at 6.7%. Both the Central Government's and RBI's focus will be to curb inflation, which has remained above the central bank's tolerance level of 6% since January 2022. Besides, the falling rupee hovering around 80 per dollar is adding pressure to inflation.
“Exogenous forces will act as counterweights, including impact of the heatwave on farm output followed by uneven start to the monsoon, sharp rise in commodity prices impinging on corporate margins and an uncertain global environment," said Radhika Rao, an economist with DBS Bank Ltd.
“As growth recovery progresses, capacity utilization in manufacturing sector has now risen," said Gaura Sen Gupta, an economist with IDFC First Bank Ltd. “This is likely to support improvement in investment, provided firms’ outlook on growth recovery remains positive."
Besides rate hikes, a global slowdown will also weigh on India's economy. The US Federal Reserve’s resolve to keep raising rates until inflation is under control may hurt Indian exports and thus drive domestic output lower.
The Indian rupee Tuesday dropped to a fresh record low and key stock gauges declined amid a global surge in risk-off sentiment after central bankers delivered a hawkish message at Jackson Hole.
Challenges also remain on the domestic front from rising prices of key staples such as rice and wheat amid factors such as climate change. If not contained, this could again fuel food inflation, which comprises about half of India’s consumer price index basket.
The Statistics Ministry is due to release the data for the first quarter of the fiscal year that started April 1 at 5:30 pm India time on Wednesday. Stock and bond markets will be shut on the day for a local holiday.
