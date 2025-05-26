Beyond the buzz: Has India really surpassed Japan to become the fourth-largest economy?
SummaryThe Niti Aayog CEO has claimed, citing IMF data, that India is now the world's fourth-largest economy. The reality is a little different.
A wave of excitement spread across social media following reports that India had “officially" surpassed Japan to become the world’s fourth-largest economy. These reports were based on a recent statement by Niti Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam, who cited data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). However, the same IMF data suggests these celebrations may be somewhat premature.