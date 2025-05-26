India, in contrast, held the 13th position in the early 2000s. It had the smallest nominal GDP among its peers at the time. Real GDP accounts for inflation, while nominal GDP does not. Over the years, India steadily climbed the ranks, surpassing countries such as Italy, Brazil and Canada to become the seventh-largest economy by 2015. By 2022 it had overtaken both the United Kingdom and France to become the world’s fifth-largest economy.