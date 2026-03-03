India’s revised GDP series has delivered an unexpected outcome: a smaller economy and weaker private consumption. For a growing economy, a downward revision in size is unusual, unless earlier estimates overstated activity.
GDP revamp: Five questions on India's smaller economy, explained in 5 charts
SummaryIndia’s data reset reveals a smaller economic footprint and weakened consumption, validating long-held overestimation claims. Even though there is improved statistical robustness, some concerns remain.
India’s revised GDP series has delivered an unexpected outcome: a smaller economy and weaker private consumption. For a growing economy, a downward revision in size is unusual, unless earlier estimates overstated activity.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More