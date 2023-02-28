India gets fresh aid request from Turkey

India gets fresh aid request from Turkey1 min read . 01:00 AM IST
- Tens of thousands have been left wounded and homeless by a series of earthquakes that has devastated parts of Turkey.
NEW DELHI :India has received a fresh request from Turkey for donations of life-saving drugs and medical devices. The Turkish Consulate General in Mumbai has sent the Pharmaceuticals Exports Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), a government agency.
NEW DELHI :India has received a fresh request from Turkey for donations of life-saving drugs and medical devices. The Turkish Consulate General in Mumbai has sent the Pharmaceuticals Exports Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), a government agency.
Tens of thousands have been left wounded and homeless by a series of earthquakes that has devastated parts of Turkey.
Tens of thousands have been left wounded and homeless by a series of earthquakes that has devastated parts of Turkey.
“Turkey is in the urgent need of medicines and medical products in the affected areas. The Office of the Commercial Attaché - Turkish Consulate General is looking for donation of medicines and medical products on an urgent basis. The Turkish consulate will offer to arrange for the shipment of these items from different hubs within India (Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi etc)," stated a letter from Pharmexcil to its member-companies.
The medical and pharma items Turkey needs include continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) devices, surgical handpiece sets, blood pressure monitors, oxygen cylinders, ECG machines, operating tables, examination tables, nebulizers, wheelchairs, ventilators and stretchers.
“Pharmexcil has always risen to the occasion and extends all possible support to the affected people during any major natural calamity or disaster that occurs in India and abroad. Pharmexcil is in touch with the Embassy of Turkey to assess the situation and initiate most urgent relief medical operations in the affected areas. The immediate requirement is to reach out relief supplies to those impacted," said Uday Bhaskar, director general, Pharmexcil.