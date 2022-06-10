India gets its way at WTO, some demands remain unaddressed

India gets its way at WTO, some demands remain unaddressed3 min read . 12:23 AM IST
- The Indian delegation, led by Piyush Goyal, is preparing to leave for the meeting in Geneva
India has got its way at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over its stand that countries should have the flexibility to restrict exports to the World Food Programme (WFP) and use these stocks domestically to ensure the food security of their own populations.
The Indian stand needs to be seen in the context of the Russia-Ukraine war, which has impacted global trade in wheat and led to the price of the grain shooting up manifold.
The Indian position, reflecting developing country realities, was opposed by a group of rich nations.
However, as the Indian delegation led by Piyush Goyal, the Union minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution, prepared to leave for the trade ministers’ meeting in Geneva starting in three days, New Delhi’s work appeared to be cut out in two specific areas.
First, India wants countries to have the freedom to use their public stocks, that is food procured from farmers, and use it for humanitarian aid, including government-to-government aid.
This is something that is barred under WTO rules as it is seen to be market distorting. However, India argues it wants the flexibility to send direct food aid to countries in need, such as, most recently, crisis-hit Sri Lanka in its neighbourhood.
The second area is the long-standing Indian demand for the WTO to find a a “permanent solution" to the complex problem of allowing developing countries the freedom to give their farmers higher subsidies. This demand, again seen as market distorting, is likely to be taken up at the next ministerial meeting now.
With only three days to go for the 12th ministerial conference, these are areas the Indian delegation is expected to focus on in the course of negotiations with trade ambassadors in Geneva.
India was not in favour of giving a binding commitment under the WTO on the supply of foodgrains to the UN’s World Food Programme as that would restrict its policy space to deal with domestic food security concerns.
As per the latest draft, while members should not impose export restrictions on foodstuff purchased for non-commercial humanitarian purposes by the WFP, the decision would not prevent members from adopting such measures to ensure domestic food security.
“This partially addresses India’s concerns. However, India is seeking recognition of the ability to export from public stocks as well. That is not yet included in the draft text... we should have the flexibility of providing to other countries on a G2G basis," said an official in Geneva.
India banned wheat exports on 13 May for managing the overall food security situation in India amid rising prices.
As per ambassador Gloria Abraham Peralta at the special session on Committee of Agriculture, the most recent text “does not limit the right of Members to impose quantitative restrictions on exports of foodstuffs when their own food security is at risk, provided they observe the existing rules in the WTO Agreements when invoking such restrictions".
“With this clarification, I hope that the two Members who still have reservations will join the emerging consensus on this text," Peralta said.
Biswajit Dhar, professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University called the development “superfluous" saying India is anyway well within its rights to use export restrictions to prevent domestic shortages of foodgrains. “The whole issue doesn’t arise in the first place," said Dhar.