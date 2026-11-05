India gets Strait of Hormuz passage reprieve from Iran. What does Tehran expect in return?

Iran has eased Strait of Hormuz transit restrictions for Indian vessels, alongside ships from China, Iraq and Qatar, in a move that could help protect India's energy supply lines.

Tehran has made it clear that the exemptions are not simply a goodwill gesture. Iran wants something in return, whether it is access to medicines from India or stronger political support from China.

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The selective exemptions were revealed by Amir Hayat Moqaddam, deputy chairman of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, in an interview with the Iranian Students' News Agency.

"We have currently exempted India, China, Iraq and Qatar from transit restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz. Ships from these countries pass freely, and the Americans do not intercept them either," Moqaddam said, according to local media reports.

The announcement comes as US and Israel's war on Iran continues to threaten commercial shipping through one of world's most strategically important maritime passages.

Why does Iran want Indian medicines in return for Hormuz access? For Tehran, India's exemption appears to serve a practical economic purpose. Moqaddam indicated that permitting Indian vessels to transit the strait would help Iran secure medicines and pharmaceutical products from India.

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International sanctions and disruptions caused by the conflict have complicated Iran's access to overseas markets and financial networks. India, with its substantial pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity, offers a potential source of essential medicines and medical supplies.

For India, the exemption matters because the Strait of Hormuz is a major route for its oil and gas imports. Allowing Indian ships to pass could help New Delhi avoid further disruption to energy supplies at a time when the conflict has made shipping through the region increasingly uncertain.

Why has China also received special treatment from Iran? China's inclusion appears to be driven more by diplomatic considerations.

Moqaddam said the exemption for Chinese vessels was intended to secure Beijing's support for Tehran. China remains an important economic and energy partner for Iran, making its political backing particularly valuable as tensions with Washington and its allies persist.

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The terms offered to the four countries, however, are not identical.

According to Moqaddam, Iran had collected transit fees from Indian and Chinese vessels, while Qatari ships were permitted to pass without charges. He did not clarify whether Iraqi vessels were also required to pay.

How much does India depend on Strait of Hormuz? The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, making it a crucial export route for energy producers in the Middle East.

Before the 2026 conflict, approximately 45 per cent of India's crude oil imports and nearly 90 per cent of its imported liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) passed through the waterway, according to the Union Petroleum Ministry.

The International Energy Agency estimated that nearly two-thirds of India's liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports travelled through the strait in 2025, largely from Qatar and the UAE.

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Any disruption to shipping through the passage can therefore have implications for India's energy security.

India-Iran negotiations paved the way for Hormuz passage Iran's latest exemption follows months of diplomatic engagement between New Delhi and Tehran, according to a report by The Economic Times. Between March and June 2026, the New Delhi and Tehran held intensive discussions to secure safe passage for India-bound vessels carrying energy supplies through Strait of Hormuz.

India was among a small group of countries whose ships managed to navigate the waterway during the disruption.

Reportedly, freedom of navigation through Hormuz also featured prominently during the Iranian President's visit to India and subsequent bilateral discussions.