Bengaluru: The nationwide strike called by gig workers against food delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato on New Year’s Eve was largely ineffective as riders didn’t want to lose the chance to earn additional income after companies offered financial incentives for a day.
New Year's Eve strike ineffective—Gig workers choose payouts over protest
SummaryDelivery partners showed up as Swiggy and Zomato announced incentives to riders on New Year's Eve. Gig workers blame lack of unity for the failed protest.
