How much does a gig worker really earn? It's complicated

“I don’t have fixed monthly earnings anymore,” said a beauty services partner who has worked with Urban Company since 2018. “When I started, I used to earn ₹55,000-60,000 a month, but last month I earned only ₹13,000. Earlier, services were priced at around ₹1,400; now they are closer to ₹800, even as the cost of beauty products and travel has gone up sharply. The commissions have also increased. Earlier, out of ₹600, about ₹30 went as commission; now nearly ₹59 goes as convenience fees and what used to be a ₹30 cut has become ₹100," the service provider said. "Also, earlier, I had the choice to accept or reject a service but now I am forced to take jobs even when I don’t want to. If I cancel five services, my ID gets blocked.”