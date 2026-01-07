How much does a gig worker really earn? It's complicated

The strike finally failed to really take off, as many riders chose to work after Swiggy and Zomato rolled out special incentives. Zomato offered peak-hour payouts of ₹120– ₹150 per order and waived penalties for refusals and cancellations, enabling riders to earn up to ₹3,000 in a day, according to a letter reviewed by Mint. Swiggy, on its part, had dangled incentives of up to ₹10,000 for 31 December-1 January, with peak-hour earnings touching ₹2,000, its communication to partners showed.