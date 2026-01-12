Debt-to-GDP ratio target: What are the challenges ahead for India
Deepa Vasudevan 5 min read 12 Jan 2026, 07:00 am IST
Summary
Starting in 2026–27, India will target the debt-to-GDP ratio as its primary fiscal anchor, offering greater flexibility but posing challenges amid dwindling tax collections.
A momentous shift in fiscal strategy will take place in the upcoming fiscal year.
