Debt-to-GDP ratio target: What are the challenges ahead for India

This shift is radical in two ways. One, removing the fixed annual deficit target increases spending flexibility—thus allowing the government to spend more in a crisis without worrying about violating the fiscal compact. At the same time, fiscal prudence remains intact because the promise to restrain debt automatically checks excessive spending. Second, as the spotlight shifts to debt, investors and rating agencies will focus on the government's ability to service its debt obligations in a sustainable manner. In other words, there is bound to be greater scrutiny of the revenue side of the budget.