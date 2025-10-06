Mint Explainer: Small businesses have a huge delayed-payments problem. What’s the government doing?
Manas Pimpalkhare 5 min read 06 Oct 2025, 02:48 pm IST
Summary
With the advent of online dispute resolution, the government has created a portal for MSMEs that haven’t received payments for over 45 days. Will it work better than previous attempts?
Delayed payments are a ₹28,000-crore problem for India’s micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). That’s the amount they have sought to claw back from debtors, including other businesses and even the government.
