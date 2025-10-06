MSMEs are the backbone of India’s consumption-driven economy. There were about 66.3 million such businesses in India as of 31 July, up from 59.3 million as of 4 February, and 31.6 million as of 4 December 2023, according to the government’s Udyam registration portal. They MSMEs contribute about a third of the country's gross value added (GVA) every year. Between April 2023 and May 2024, MSMEs accounted for over 45% of Indian exports. They employed more than 260 million people as of 12 March, or about a third of the country's total workforce, according to the Udyam portal.