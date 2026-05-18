Centre plans special FASTags for toll-exempt vehicles under AI highway tolling

NEW DELHI: The Centre is developing a separate category of FASTags for toll-exempt vehicles as part of its nationwide rollout of barrier-free highway tolling under the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) regime, according to two people aware of the matter.
The proposed system would is expected to allow exempted users, including armed forces personnel and certain government agencies, to pass through toll corridors without being charged or flagged for violations, the people said.
The move is aimed at addressing a key challenge in India’s shift to artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled tolling systems, where every vehicle passing through a toll point must be digitally identified and recorded.
Mint had earlier reported on the government’s plans to shift to MLFF tolling, which uses AI, satellite-based tracking and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) systems to collect tolls electronically while vehicles continue moving at high speeds.