India’s growth momentum holds, but inflation and weak industrial activity weigh, says BCG report

India’s economy entered the current fiscal year with growth still resilient, but a weakening industrial pulse, rising inflation and softer consumer sentiment are pointing to a less even expansion in the months ahead, according to Boston Consulting Group’s September India Economic Monitor.
India’s real gross domestic product grew 7.8% in the April-June quarter of fiscal year 2027 (FY27) under the revised 2022-23 base-year series, supported by strong investment and resilient services activity despite geopolitical uncertainty. Gross capital formation rose 10.1% from a year earlier, its strongest pace in recent years, while private consumption grew 7.1% and government consumption 4.3%.