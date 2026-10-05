India’s growth momentum holds, but inflation and weak industrial activity weigh, says BCG report

India’s economy entered the current fiscal year with growth still resilient, but a weakening industrial pulse, rising inflation and softer consumer sentiment are pointing to a less even expansion in the months ahead, according to Boston Consulting Group’s September India Economic Monitor.
India’s economy entered the current fiscal year with growth still resilient, but a weakening industrial pulse, rising inflation and softer consumer sentiment are pointing to a less even expansion in the months ahead, according to Boston Consulting Group’s September India Economic Monitor.
India’s real gross domestic product grew 7.8% in the April-June quarter of fiscal year 2027 (FY27) under the revised 2022-23 base-year series, supported by strong investment and resilient services activity despite geopolitical uncertainty. Gross capital formation rose 10.1% from a year earlier, its strongest pace in recent years, while private consumption grew 7.1% and government consumption 4.3%.
India’s real gross domestic product grew 7.8% in the April-June quarter of fiscal year 2027 (FY27) under the revised 2022-23 base-year series, supported by strong investment and resilient services activity despite geopolitical uncertainty. Gross capital formation rose 10.1% from a year earlier, its strongest pace in recent years, while private consumption grew 7.1% and government consumption 4.3%.
Services remained the main engine of growth, expanding 10% in the first quarter, led by financial services, real estate and professional services. Industry grew 7.7%, supported by manufacturing, while agriculture expanded 3.6%. But growth in both services and industry moderated sequentially from the March quarter, with financial services, manufacturing and construction contributing to the slowdown.
Resilience shows cracks
High-frequency indicators suggest the unevenness has continued into the second quarter. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) moderated in July, primarily because of a sharp contraction in mining, while cement production fell to an eight-month low as monsoon rains disrupted construction activity. Steel consumption and average daily power consumption also edged lower in August.
The divergence between manufacturing and services was particularly stark. The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 52.8 in August, a five-year low, on weaker demand, output and hiring. Services PMI, by contrast, rebounded to 54.1, helped by stronger new-business inflows. Manufacturing nevertheless remained above the global PMI level of 52.3.
Inflation has added another pressure point. Consumer price inflation rose to 4.8% in August, a 20-month high and above the Reserve Bank of India’s 4% mid-point target, although it remained within the central bank’s tolerance band. Inflation increased across most major categories, with food and beverages recording 5.7% inflation and transport 4.6%. Wholesale price inflation rose to 9.9%, driven by fuel and power and manufactured products.
Higher prices and softer sentiment could weigh on household demand. BCG said its current-situation index declined during July-August across urban and rural households amid persistent price pressures and weaker perceptions of the economy and employment. The future-expectations index also declined, although it remained in the optimistic zone.
The employment picture remained relatively supportive. Overall employment climbed to an eight-month high in August, led by daily-wage workers in construction and agriculture. Rural employment increased but remained subdued, with the transition between employment schemes and the farm-season pause weighing on activity.
Other high-frequency indicators showed a mixed but broadly resilient domestic economy. E-way bill generation rose 8% from a year earlier in August, while Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority container traffic increased 20% and air freight rose 11%. Air passenger traffic, however, fell 5% year-on-year and 8% sequentially in July, reaching a 34-month low amid seasonal weakness and disruptions in West Asia.
The auto sector showed a similar split. Passenger vehicle sales fell 4% sequentially in August, while tractor sales dropped to a 12-month low amid weaker rural demand linked to a monsoon deficit. Two-wheeler sales, in contrast, rose 6% from July to a 10-month high, supported by rural demand. Electric-vehicle registrations remained strong, rising 77% year-on-year, although they fell 12% sequentially.
External indicators provided some cushion. India’s merchandise trade deficit narrowed to a five-month low of $26.9 billion in August, mainly because of lower gold and non-petroleum imports. Foreign-exchange reserves rose to a record $741 billion, while foreign direct investment (FDI) surged in July to $10.7 billion. FDI inflows had reached $40.4 billion by July, already above the $39.3 billion recorded in 2025.
BCG’s compilation of forecasts put FY27 growth estimates at 6.7%-7.3% in August-September, with some agencies, including Icra Ltd and Morgan Stanley, revising their forecasts upwards.
The picture, therefore, is of an economy still growing at a relatively strong pace, but with the composition of that growth becoming more important. Investment, services and external buffers are supporting activity, while elevated inflation, softer manufacturing momentum, monsoon-related disruptions and weaker consumer sentiment could constrain the pace of expansion.