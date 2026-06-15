Mint Explainer | Why India’s growth upgrade stands out amid a slowing Asia

NEW DELHI: The World Bank’s modest upward revision to India’s growth outlook for FY27 has landed in an unusual global setting. The lender raised its forecast to 6.6%, up just 0.1 percentage point from its January estimate, but the shift comes as it trims projections across much of the world amid fallout from the West Asia war and weakening global trade momentum.
In its June 2026 Global Economic Prospects report released last week, the World Bank said India’s economy is expected to expand 6.6% in FY27, easing from an estimated 7.7% in FY26 before picking up to 7.2% in FY28. At the same time, it cut forecasts for several major economies, including China, Thailand, Türkiye, Brazil and parts of West Asia, warning that global growth is set to slow to its weakest pace since the pandemic.