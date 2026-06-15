Mint Explainer | Why India’s growth upgrade stands out amid a slowing Asia

In its June 2026 Global Economic Prospects report released last week, the World Bank said India’s economy is expected to expand 6.6% in FY27, easing from an estimated 7.7% in FY26 before picking up to 7.2% in FY28. At the same time, it cut forecasts for several major economies, including China, Thailand, Türkiye, Brazil and parts of West Asia, warning that global growth is set to slow to its weakest pace since the pandemic.