Mint Explainer | Why India’s growth upgrade stands out amid a slowing Asia

NEW DELHI: The World Bank’s modest upward revision to India’s growth outlook for FY27 has landed in an unusual global setting. The lender raised its forecast to 6.6%, up just 0.1 percentage point from its January estimate, but the shift comes as it trims projections across much of the world amid fallout from the West Asia war and weakening global trade momentum.
NEW DELHI: The World Bank’s modest upward revision to India’s growth outlook for FY27 has landed in an unusual global setting. The lender raised its forecast to 6.6%, up just 0.1 percentage point from its January estimate, but the shift comes as it trims projections across much of the world amid fallout from the West Asia war and weakening global trade momentum.
In its June 2026 Global Economic Prospects report released last week, the World Bank said India’s economy is expected to expand 6.6% in FY27, easing from an estimated 7.7% in FY26 before picking up to 7.2% in FY28. At the same time, it cut forecasts for several major economies, including China, Thailand, Türkiye, Brazil and parts of West Asia, warning that global growth is set to slow to its weakest pace since the pandemic.
In its June 2026 Global Economic Prospects report released last week, the World Bank said India’s economy is expected to expand 6.6% in FY27, easing from an estimated 7.7% in FY26 before picking up to 7.2% in FY28. At the same time, it cut forecasts for several major economies, including China, Thailand, Türkiye, Brazil and parts of West Asia, warning that global growth is set to slow to its weakest pace since the pandemic.
Against that backdrop, India is among the few large economies to see an upgrade, underscoring a widening divergence in growth trajectories across Asia and the broader emerging markets universe.
“The World Bank’s projection is largely consistent with both RBI estimates and market expectations, even under the assumption of a relatively high Brent crude price of $94 per barrel. Although it implies slower growth compared with FY26, the forecast remains robust given the heightened global uncertainties,” said Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.
Mint explains what the revision signals for India’s growth outlook, even as global risks intensify.
What does the forecast mean?
At its core, the upgrade reinforces a key shift: India’s growth is being driven increasingly by domestic demand rather than external trade cycles.
The World Bank’s projections also embed a challenging external environment. Brent crude is expected to average $94 per barrel in 2026, a level that typically weighs on oil-importing economies such as India. Commodity prices are also projected to rise sharply due to disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict.
Yet despite these headwinds, India’s forecast was nudged higher. That implies the World Bank sees domestic consumption, government capital expenditure, services activity and investment momentum as strong enough to offset at least part of the external drag from higher energy costs.
Why is India doing better than many Asian peers?
India’s relative outperformance reflects a different growth structure from much of Asia.
Unlike export-dependent economies, India relies more on domestic consumption and investment, reducing its exposure to global trade cycles. China is projected to grow 4.2% in 2026, while Thailand is expected to expand just 1.7%, both reflecting greater sensitivity to external demand weakness.
The World Bank expects India to grow 6.6% in FY27, ahead of China, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The comparison follows a strong domestic performance: India expanded 7.8% in the March quarter of FY26 despite disruptions linked to the West Asia war, easing from an upwardly revised 8% in the previous quarter.
Full-year FY26 growth was placed at 7.7%, according to provisional government data released on 5 June.
What does this mean for jobs and investment?
The 6.6% outlook offers a relative signal of stability at a time when global growth is weakening.
For investors, the gap between India and peers matters as much as the absolute rate. Sustained expansion at nearly three times the global average strengthens India’s positioning among major emerging markets for capital flows.
For domestic demand-linked sectors, including consumer goods, automobiles, housing, logistics, textiles and financial services, the forecast suggests underlying demand conditions are likely to remain supportive despite external headwinds.
Does it mean India is insulated from the war?
No. The World Bank flags commodity prices, particularly oil, as the central risk to the outlook.
With Brent assumed at $94 per barrel, any further supply disruption could push up inflation, widen the current account deficit, and add pressure on transport costs, fertilizer prices and public finances.
There is some partial offset on the fiscal side. Fertilizer subsidies are unlikely to rise as sharply as earlier projected, even as global prices remain elevated. With fertilizer prices now easing, India is expected to partially offset its nutrient subsidy bill, which is pegged at ₹1.71 trillion for FY27.
What should policymakers focus on?
The World Bank’s signal is less about the absolute growth level and more about India’s relative positioning in a slowing global economy.
That creates policy space, but not complacency. The opportunity lies in converting cyclical resilience into structural gains through higher investment, manufacturing depth and job creation.
The constraint is time: sustaining reform momentum while external risks remain elevated and global supply chains continue to reconfigure.