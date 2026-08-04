Mint Explainer | What is fuelling the surge in GST collections?

After remaining broadly stable at around ₹1.95 trillion in May and June, India's gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections crossed ₹2.11 trillion in July, the second-highest monthly mop-up since the indirect tax regime was introduced in July 2017. Mint explains the reasons behind the uptick, including a bigger structural change in the GST ecosystem.
After remaining broadly stable at around ₹1.95 trillion in May and June, India's gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections crossed ₹2.11 trillion in July, the second-highest monthly mop-up since the indirect tax regime was introduced in July 2017. Mint explains the reasons behind the uptick, including a bigger structural change in the GST ecosystem.
Why are GST collections growing faster than the economy?
GST collections have grown faster than nominal GDP in recent years, reflecting not only higher economic activity but also improvements in tax administration. The Economic Survey has attributed this trend to better compliance, technology-driven monitoring and the gradual formalisation of businesses, which have helped widen the tax base without increasing tax rates.
Why are GST collections growing faster than the economy?
GST collections have grown faster than nominal GDP in recent years, reflecting not only higher economic activity but also improvements in tax administration. The Economic Survey has attributed this trend to better compliance, technology-driven monitoring and the gradual formalisation of businesses, which have helped widen the tax base without increasing tax rates.
Gross GST collections outpaced nominal GDP growth in FY23 and FY24, rising 22.1% and 11.7%, respectively, against nominal GDP growth of 16.1% and 9.6%, according to official government data. The gap narrowed thereafter, with GST collections increasing 9.4% in FY25 against nominal GDP growth of 9.8%, and 8.3% in FY26 (due to rate rationalisation) compared with nominal GDP growth of 8.9%.
In contrast, GST revenue growth has accelerated in FY27, with July collections rising 15.4% year-on-year, well above the Union Budget's nominal GDP growth assumption of 10% for the current fiscal.
“The 15.4% year-on-year increase indicates that economic activity, consumption and tax compliance have remained resilient, while the impact of recent geopolitical disruptions appears to be gradually easing,” said Pratik Jain, Partner, Price Waterhouse & Co LLP.
“If this momentum continues over the next few months, it could provide the government with the confidence to accelerate the next phase of GST reforms as the regime approaches its 10-year milestone. These reforms may span structural, legislative and administrative measures. GST 3.0 may no longer be a distant idea. It could be closer than many expect.”
Has GST succeeded in formalising the economy?
One of the original objectives of GST was to encourage businesses to move into the formal economy by linking input tax credit to purchases from registered suppliers. Over time, this has expanded the taxpayer base and increased reporting of business transactions. As of 31 July 2026, more than 9.6 million taxpayers were registered under state GST administrations, in addition to those administered by the Centre, indicating the continued expansion of the GST network.
How have GST refunds kept pace with higher collections, and which segment has grown faster?
Higher GST collections are often accompanied by concerns that refunds are being held back. The July data suggests otherwise. Total refunds rose 13.1% year-on-year to ₹29,968 crore, while net GST collections still increased 15.8%. This indicates that revenue growth was accompanied by higher refund disbursals rather than being driven by delayed refunds.
One of the key features of the July data is the sharp rise in GST collected on imports. While domestic GST revenue increased 10.1%, GST collected on imports rose 28.8% year-on-year. Even after refunds, net GST revenue from imports increased 30.3%, compared with 10.5% growth in net domestic GST revenue. The numbers suggest that import-related taxes made a disproportionately large contribution to overall GST growth during the month, reflecting higher import values as well as stronger demand for imported goods and industrial inputs.
Can GST collections predict the health of the economy?
Because GST captures transactions across manufacturing, services, trade and imports, economists increasingly view monthly GST collections as one of India's most important high-frequency indicators of formal economic activity. Unlike GDP estimates, which are released quarterly with a time lag, GST collections provide an early snapshot of business transactions, consumption and tax compliance.
The July numbers, therefore, reflect more than a strong month for tax revenues. They point to the combined impact of stronger economic activity, expanding formalisation, technology-driven compliance and sustained improvements in tax administration that have strengthened India's GST ecosystem over the past few years.
“The sustained double-digit growth in GST collections is a strong affirmation of the underlying resilience of the Indian economy, and reflects a consumption story that continues to hold firm despite global headwinds. What is particularly encouraging is the broad-based nature of this growth—the momentum in Haryana and Gujarat, driven by robust real estate activity and renewed capex in manufacturing and services, signals that private investment cycles are gaining genuine traction on the ground,” said Saurabh Agarwal, tax partner, EY India.
What role has technology played in boosting collections?
The GST system has increasingly become technology-driven. Since its rollout, the government has introduced e-way bills, e-invoicing, auto-populated returns, invoice matching and data analytics to detect tax evasion and fake input tax credit claims.
These measures have improved compliance by enabling tax authorities to verify transactions digitally and identify mismatches in real time, reducing revenue leakages that were more common during the early years of GST.