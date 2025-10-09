Mint Explainer | GST cuts are huge. How can the government afford them?
In the biggest GST reform to date, the government shifted most products in the 12% slab and some in the 18% slab to 5%, and discontinued the compensation cess. How did it do all of this without destroying its tax revenue?
Last month the GST Council implemented the biggest reform to date in the eight-year-old indirect tax system, seeking to simplify it and simulate consumption. More measures to make GST more user-friendly are in the offing, and policymakers expect the tax cuts and simpler structure to boost India’s economic growth and investments.