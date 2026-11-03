Mint Explainer | What is driving the surge in GST collections from imported goods?

How has rupee depreciation affected import-related GST collections?

Depreciation of the local currency against the US dollar can increase the rupee value of imported goods and, consequently, the IGST collected at customs. The exchange rate averaged ₹88.42 per dollar in October 2025, according to the Reserve Bank of India's Database on Indian Economy, compared with ₹95.25 on 30 October 2026. This indicates an increase of about 7.7% in the rupee cost of a dollar. For instance, a product valued at $100 would be worth about ₹8,842 at the earlier exchange rate and ₹9,525 at the later rate, an increase of around ₹683, even without a change in its dollar price or quantity. Thus, currency depreciation can raise import-related GST collections without an increase in import volumes.