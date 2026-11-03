India’s goods and services tax (GST) revenue from imports surged 42.2% year-on-year to ₹72,246 crore in October, growing nearly three times as fast as domestic GST collections, which rose about 16% to ₹1.59 trillion. The increase in import-related revenue helped push overall gross GST collections up 22.9% to ₹2.31 trillion. Mint examines what is driving the faster growth in tax receipts from imports and what it means for government revenues and domestic manufacturing.
Mint Explainer | What is driving the surge in GST collections from imported goods?
SummaryGST revenue from imports rose 42.2% year-on-year to ₹72,246 crore in October, far outpacing domestic growth of about 16%. Higher import values, rupee depreciation and demand for industrial inputs may explain the rise, which boosted overall GST collections and may reflect expanding manufacturing.
India’s goods and services tax (GST) revenue from imports surged 42.2% year-on-year to ₹72,246 crore in October, growing nearly three times as fast as domestic GST collections, which rose about 16% to ₹1.59 trillion. The increase in import-related revenue helped push overall gross GST collections up 22.9% to ₹2.31 trillion. Mint examines what is driving the faster growth in tax receipts from imports and what it means for government revenues and domestic manufacturing.
About the Author
Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.
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