India has become a large exporter of toys, phones: President Murmu1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 12:25 PM IST
The Economic Survey of 2022-23 is set to be tabled soon after the President’s address. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on 1 February.
New Delhi: India has been able to ramp up exports of toys and electronic goods because of its efforts to push manufacturing in the country, President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday in her first address to the joint sitting of Parliament as the Budget session began.
