New Delhi: India has become one of the fastest growing economies in the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today. He was speaking at an event where he released benefits under the PM-CARES for Children Scheme.

He said in that atmosphere of negativity during the pandemic, India relied on its strength.

“We trusted our scientists, doctors, our youth. And, we came out as a ray of hope, not a worry for the world. We did not become the problem, but we became the solution giver," he added.

He further said the heights that India has achieved in the last eight years, no one could have imagined earlier.

“Today, India's pride has increased in the world, our India's power has increased in the global forums. And I am glad that youth power is leading this journey of India," he added.

In other news, Moody's Investors Service on Thursday slashed India's economic growth projection to 8.8 per cent for 2022 from 9.1 per cent earlier, citing high inflation.

In its update to Global Macro Outlook 2022-23, Moody's said high-frequency data suggests that the growth momentum from December quarter 2021 carried through into the first four months this year.

"We have lowered our calendar-year 2022 growth forecast for India to 8.8 per cent from our March forecast of 9.1 pr cent, while maintaining our 2023 growth forecasts at 5.4 per cent," Moody's said.