New Delhi: India's economy has maintained a balance between growth and stability amid global geopolitical tensions and trade fragmentation, with inflation under control and the fiscal deficit set to hit a targeted low next year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking at an event at New York's Columbia University, Sitharaman said India's high economic growth could be attributed to its astute covid management, as well as a series of measures by the government to strengthen manufacturing capabilities, a keen focus on digital and financial systems, simplification of regulatory procedures, and enhancements in ease of doing business.

"India's recent economic performance has been particularly noteworthy for its balance between growth and stability," she said. "While many countries have struggled with inflationary pressures, India has successfully kept inflation within manageable limits," she added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI’s) monetary policy committee (MPC) expects the Indian economy to grow at 7.2% in FY25 and report the highest growth among major economies. Buoyed by healthy domestic demand, a surge in investment, and robust services activity, the Indian economy reported strong growth of 8.2% during FY24.

Retail inflation, based on the All India Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 5.49% in September from 3.65% in August because of higher food prices. However, it remains within the RBI’s tolerance range of 2-6%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the union government has pegged its fiscal deficit target at 4.9% of gross domestic product (GDP) in its budget for FY25, compared with 5.6% in the previous fiscal year, which was lower than the revised estimates of 5.8%. The government aims to reduce the fiscal deficit to 4.5% or less by FY26, maintaining its proposed fiscal glide path.

"Even as major economies witnessed a surge in debt as a percentage of their GDP, external debt remains uncomfortably high at 18.8% of our GDP as of June 2024," Sitharaman said.

Robust banking system She added that India's banking system has remained robust, with low levels of non-performing assets and high capital adequacy ratios. "The financial sector has been crucial in sustaining growth by providing the necessary credit to fuel investments," she said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Meanwhile, India's infrastructure development has surged forward, with projects such as Sagarmala ensuring connectivity across the country," she added. The Sagarmala project is a national programme that aims to develop the country's coastal regions and waterways to improve the logistics sector and the competitiveness of Indian exports.

Cautioning about challenges ahead, Sitharaman said the world is grappling with several challenges simultaneously, including conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine, and destabilising events such as dollar liquidity shocks and increases in global tariffs due to trade wars and oil price shocks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"India is also looking to boost domestic capacities, become more self-aware in critical sectors, and build resilience against external shocks," she said. "As nations re-evaluate their supply chains, India hopes to become a key part of many countries seeking to diversify their sources of goods and services," she added.

Sitharaman said the government aims to give India a chance to define a new era of prosperity, not just for its citizens, but for the global community as well by 2047. "India's role in the world is expanding, and we stand ready to engage constructively with the international community, sharing our innovations and moderating global peace and prosperity," she added.