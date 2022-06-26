India has managed inflation better than developed countries amid global headwinds: Goyal

India has managed inflation better than developed countries amid global headwinds: Goyal2 min read . 08:01 PM IST
TIRUPUR :India has managed to maintain its inflation at a reasonable level compared to developed countries at a time when global shortage of certain commodities has push up the world inflation, said commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal at an industry event in Tirupur in Tamil Nadu.
He added that India's economy is growing at a healthy pace despite the ongoing geopolitical tension and Covid-19 pandemic. Even in the current challenging times.
"For most of the items, we have been able to maintain the prices much better even as compared to the developed world, " said Goyal during his interaction with textile exporters in Tirupur. He added that the Indian economy is expected to touch $30 trillion in the coming 30 years.
Goyal's remarks come at a time when the consumer price index based inflation is hovering at historical high levels at over 7%.
Talking about the textiles industry, he said the sector had the potential to double the production to ₹20 lakh crore in five years and triple exports to ₹10 lakh crore from ₹3.5 lakh crore now in the same period.
Highlighting that Tirupur has become a global apparel hub and is exporting goods worth over ₹30,000 crore from ₹15 crore, 37 years back, he said that there is a need to create 75 such textile cities in the country.
"Huge job and investment opportunities can be created in the textiles sector. There is immense potential in the sector," the minister said.
Goyal had said in Coimbatore on Saturday that the government was looking at a second production linked scheme for the textiles sector that would cover apparel production. He said that a note will be sent to the cabinet soon and that discussions were going on between the Textiles ministry, DPIIT, Niti Aayog, and industry.
He had also said that Centre is working actively with different countries to finalise free trade agreement which will give zero duty access to the textiles sector in the world market.
India has already finalized two free trade agreements (FTA) with the UAE and Australia, and is now working to finalise FTAs with Israel, UK, Canada and the EU. "We will get access to these developed markets which are more competitive, invite investment in a big way into India," said Goyal.