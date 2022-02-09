India headed for sharp fuel price hike after states assembly elections: Report

Despite a surge in international prices, Indian Oil Corp., Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. -- which together control more than 90% of the domestic market -- have frozen gasoline and diesel rates for over three months, coinciding with elections in five states. While state-run fuel retailers are technically free to align prices with global rates, they often freeze rates in the run-up to polls fearing public backlash over higher prices.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}