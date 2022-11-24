India headed for slower growth in 2023: Moody‘s1 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 05:30 PM IST
In August, Moody’s had projected India’s growth to slow to 8% in 2022 and further to 5% in 2023, from 8.5% in 2021.
NEW DELHI: India is headed for slower growth in 2023, more in line with its long-term potential, Moody’s Analytics said in its latest ‘APAC Outlook: A Coming Downshift’ on Thursday.