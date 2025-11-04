Mint Explainer | India plans biggest inflation index overhaul in a decade—why housing costs will now matter more
The government is preparing the biggest revamp of India’s inflation index in a decade, with plans to track housing costs monthly and expand coverage beyond cities.
NEW DELHI: India is preparing to overhaul how housing inflation is measured–a technical but far-reaching change that could redefine how the country tracks price pressures and living costs. The ministry of statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) plans to modernize the housing component of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), making it more reflective of real-world rental dynamics as housing markets expand beyond major cities and rents surge in the post-pandemic economy.