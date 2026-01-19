Build-operate-transfer model returns: India to bid out half its highways, worth Rs75,000cr, next fiscal
Subhash Narayan 6 min read 19 Jan 2026, 06:00 am IST
Armed with an investor-friendly concession agreement, the Centre plans to bid out half of the national highway projects in fiscal 2027. This will total 5,000 km worth ₹75,000 crore under the build-operate-transfer (BoT) toll model—a bidding structure that was popular 10-20 years ago.
The Indian government plans to bid out half of the national highway projects planned for fiscal 2027–a spending of Rs75,000 crore on 5,000 km–under a build-operate-transfer (BoT) toll model involving private road developers after a long break since 2014, said three government officials aware of the new plan.
