Economic activity pickup to help India record all time high toll collection of Rs1 trillion in FY27
Summary
While Icra analysts suggest the ₹1 trillion mark is more likely in the ‘medium term’, government officials expect the operationalization of 12,000 km of new highways and the MLFF system to fast-track this milestone.
India’s national highway toll collections are projected to breach the landmark ₹1 trillion mark in FY27, a surge fuelled by an aggressive expansion of high-speed corridors and a fundamental shift in how the country charges for road use.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story