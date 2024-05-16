India hit by a fourth of Asia Pacific's $230 bn economic loss due to weather disasters
Data shows that 54 million people, or two-thirds of the 82.1 million people in the South Asia region affected by weather-related disasters during 2019 and 2023, were from India.
New Delhi: India suffered damages of over $56 billion due to weather-related disasters in the five years between 2019 and 2023, accounting for the bulk of damages suffered by South Asia and a fourth of the $230 billion hit to countries in the Asia Pacific region, Asian Development Bank (ADB) said citing data from Center for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters (Cred). The Brussels-based agency relies on UN and non-government agencies, reinsurance companies and other sources for data.