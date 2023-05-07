India conducts talks with UAE on pharma export pricing challenges

The UAE along with several high- and middle-income Gulf and European countries use what’s called external reference pricing (ERP) to regulate pharmaceutical prices. Under this policy makers specify a basket of countries whose prices they use to inform the price of medical supplies in the country.Trade experts say profit margins for drugs are fixed in the UAE, which means wholesalers or distributors are not allowed to offer bonuses or discounts to pharmacies, leaving them with no incentive to sell low-cost Indian generics.