The women behind India’s economy—and the price of invisible work

Share of GDP

Indian studies rely on the Time Use Survey (NSO, Government of India) or the Consumer Pyramids Household Survey (CMIE) to measure the time spent on household chores. Identifying the appropriate unit wage for each domestic activity is much harder, given the complex and changing mix of tasks. An average homemaker multitasks constantly: she may be cooking, supervising a child’s homework, and doing laundry, all at the same time, making her eligible to be valued at the wages of a cook, maid and tutor. She also changes her working schedule at short notice, depending on the task that needs to be prioritized—for instance, care of a sick child may take priority over cleaning chores on some days. It is impossible to measure the exact time-wage combination that represents each day of domestic work for every homemaker in the country. To resolve this problem, economists work by simplifying assumptions.