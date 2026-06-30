The women behind India’s economy—and the price of invisible work

On 11 June, the Supreme Court delivered a landmark judgement on a road accident appeal case that caused the death of a homemaker over two decades ago. The verdict placed a value of ₹30,000 per month on the unpaid domestic services provided by the homemaker, and created a separate head of compensation titled ‘loss of domestic care’ to cover the range of services provided by homemakers, including household management, maternal support for children, spousal and parental support.