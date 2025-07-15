NEW DELHI : India is upping the ante in the conflict over terrorism with Pakistan by planning new hydropower projects with large water storage capacity on the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab rivers, said two people close to the development.

The new projects are likely to have enhanced storage capacities with low-level sluice gates that were not allowed under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) between the two nations.

Also Read | India enhances security at hydropower plants amid escalating border tensions

“The government is looking at tapping the full potential of the rivers in the Indus basin. New projects are being considered in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Himachal Pradesh, along with the possibility of raising the reservoir capacity of ones in the planning stage," said one of the two people cited above, both of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity.

IWT suspension

India suspended the 1960 water-sharing agreement with an aim to control the water flow into Pakistan as part of its diplomatic response to the 22 April Pahalgam attack.

The water-distribution deal, brokered by the World Bank in 1960, capped India's storage capacity on these rivers at 3.6 maf (million acre feet).

However, the second person said that, amid objections from Pakistan and challenges in project completions, India could not develop enough infrastructure to reach the permitted 3.6 maf capacity.

Also Read | Pahalgam attack blow to entire humanity: PM Modi at BRICS Summit

So far, India has only built run-of-the-river hydroelectric power plants, which utilize the natural flow of a river to generate electricity without the need for a large dam and reservoir in the basin.

The Pakal Dul project, which has a 0.09 maf capacity, on the Marusudar river, a tributary of the Chenab, is the only reservoir-based hydropower project.

The cumulative capacity identified for upcoming storage-based projects, including Pakal Dul, Bursar, Wardwan Bursar, Gyspa, and Ratle, is 2.23 maf.

With the IWT in abeyance, “hydro project developers can now have low-level sluice spillways, better desilting mechanisms, and multi-functional capabilities that would cater to irrigation and flood control, along with hydropower generation", the second person said.

“Large reservoirs in Zanskar valley (on the Zanskar river, a tributary of the Indus, in the Union territory of Ladakh) and in Leh would be key for irrigation and energy security in the region," the person added.

Push to fast-track projects

The Centre has already asked state-run NHPC Ltd and the Union territory of J&K to accelerate work on the under-construction hydropower projects on the rivers flowing into Pakistan.

During his June visit to J&K, Union power minister Manohar Lal noted that the Union territory has a huge hydropower potential that should be effectively utilized.

He asked the J&K government to resolve pending issues in the NHPC's under-construction projects so that they can be completed early.

“There are several issues in projects in Sawalkot (an NHPC project) where progress has been delayed. A long gestation period is a reason for the lack of interest in developing hydro projects. But, there is a strategic need now to develop projects with storage capacity and tap the potential in Jammu and Kashmir and also across the country," said Abhay Kumar Singh, former chairman and managing director of NHPC.

Hydropower currently contributes just about 9% of the country's total power generation, Singh added.

The potential of hydro power projects on the Indus basin is estimated at 32.32GW, out of which 15.55GW is operational, 4.8GW is under construction. The estimated cost of developing the rest of the potential of nearly 12GW is projected to be in the range of ₹1.2-1.5 trillion.

Queries sent to the ministries of power and Jal Shakti, and NHPC remained unanswered till press time.

“From the geological and rock quality point of view, J&K is very good for setting up hydro projects with large reservoirs. The geological aspect in Himachal Pradesh, although not as good as J&K, is good enough for large hydro projects and dams," said A.K. Singh, general manager, NTPC, Hydro Headquarters.

India's move to suspend the IWT is expected to hit its eastern neighbour hard. An estimated 80% of its agriculture is dependent on water from the Indus, Jhelum and Chenab.

It is estimated that the average annual run-off of the Indus, Jhelum and Chenab is 136 maf, of which 40% (around 54 maf) comes from the Indian catchment.

India's total water-storage capacity is 257.812 billion cubic metres (BCM), according to the Central Water Commission, which converts to 209.011 maf.

Experts stressed the need to mitigate the environmental impact while meeting energy security and clean power needs.

Syamal Kumar Sarkar, distinguished fellow and advisor, Water Resources Division of The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) said: "Hydro power projects… have significant impact in terms of displacement of communities, destruction of forest cover and impacts the natural flow of the river and the associated ecosystem. So, developers need to take mitigation measures, through an integrated approach to river management. Nature-based solutions are required while constructing dams and afforestation major initiative that needs to be taken up."