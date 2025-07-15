India considers new hydro projects with large storage capacity on Indus basin
Summary
The new projects are likely to have enhanced storage capacities with low-level sluice gates that were not allowed under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) between India and Pakistan.
NEW DELHI : India is upping the ante in the conflict over terrorism with Pakistan by planning new hydropower projects with large water storage capacity on the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab rivers, said two people close to the development.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story