India IIP growth slows to 3.1% in Sep; retail inflation rises to 4.48% in Oct

NEW DELHI: India’s factory output growth eased to 3.1% in September and retail inflation accelerated to 4.48% in October, increasing the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) policy dilemma.

Data released by the statistics office showed that the index of industrial production (IIP) decelerated in September as electricity output grew only 1% due to coal shortage in India. Retail inflation accelerated in October as fuel inflation shot up 14.35%, even though food inflation remained less than 1%.

During September, mining and manufacturing output grew 8.6% and 2.7% respectively. Among use-based industries, capital goods grew 1.3% while both consumer durables (-2%) and consumer non-durables (-0.5%) contracted.

Fitch Solutions cautioned on Thursday that policymakers in India are grappling with high inflation, which will start to pose policy challenges. This despite India having one of the strongest growth outlooks across emerging markets.

“Policymaking could become slightly more challenging in the months ahead as higher inflationary pressures, stronger growth and still-wide fiscal deficits make life slightly more difficult for policymakers, resulting in possible policy trade-offs," Fitch Solutions, a sister agency of Fitch Ratings said in a report.

Fitch said year to date inflation averaged 5.2%, which is slightly below its full-year forecast of 5.5% for 2021. “The good news is that inflation remains within the Reserve Bank of India’s target of 4% ± 2%, and the government reappointed the central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das for another three-year term, which will ensure policy continuity. Given still-strong growth and rising inflationary pressures, the market is pricing in another 30-40bps of hikes by December, which poses upside risks to our forecast of 4% for the repo rate by end-2021," it added.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) last month raised its inflation forecast for India to 5.6% for this fiscal from the 4.9% estimated in April, citing growing inflationary risks worldwide even as it kept its growth forecast for the year unchanged at 9.5% for Asia’s third-largest economy.

Fitch in its latest report maintained FY22 growth forecast for India at 9% and at 7.6% for FY23, which is slightly below consensus forecasts of 9.2%, and above consensus estimates of 7.4% next year.

The central government last week slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹5 per litre and ₹10 per litre, respectively, offering some relief to consumers on the eve of Diwali. “While this should help to ease price pressures somewhat, we are forecasting Brent crude oil prices to average $D72.00/bbl in 2022, which will add additional pressure to the government’s fiscal accounts, which we forecast will post a deficit of 9.1% of GDP," Fitch Solutions said.

