India IIP growth slows to 3.1% in Sep; retail inflation rises to 4.48% in Oct

Fitch said year to date inflation averaged 5.2%, which is slightly below its full-year forecast of 5.5% for 2021. “The good news is that inflation remains within the Reserve Bank of India’s target of 4% ± 2%, and the government reappointed the central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das for another three-year term, which will ensure policy continuity. Given still-strong growth and rising inflationary pressures, the market is pricing in another 30-40bps of hikes by December, which poses upside risks to our forecast of 4% for the repo rate by end-2021," it added.

