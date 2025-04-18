India mounts surveillance on likely import surge as US-China trade war spirals
Summary
- India has activated its newly-formed Import Monitoring Committee, tasking it with keeping a close watch on key Chinese exports to the US—especially electronics, machinery, textiles, toys, and solar equipment—that are now at greater risk of being dumped into the Indian market.
New Delhi: India has sharpened its trade surveillance tools to stave off a potential surge in imports, as the tit-for-tat tariff war between the US and China intensifies, prompting exporters in the two countries to look for alternative markets for their products.