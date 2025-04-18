India mounts surveillance on likely import surge as US-China trade war spirals

“Though the tariff war between the US and China has created an opportunity for India, it also brings the risk of dumping. The US was a major trade partner for China, and under the current circumstances, as Chinese goods face barriers in accessing American markets, they are likely to be diverted to other destinations. India, being a developing economy with a large consumer base, could become a potential target market for offloading Chinese consignments, including those routed indirectly through third countries," said Harsh Bansal, managing director of BMW Industries, a steel processing unit.