India Inc continues to pile into financial investments while capex stalls

Abhinaba SahaNiti Kiran
3 min read8 Jul 2026, 11:48 AM IST
logo
India Inc.'s net fixed assets grew 7% year-on-year in FY26, while capital work-in-progress, measuring projects under execution, fell 6%.
Summary
Healthy profits are no longer translating into factories and machinery. Instead, companies are committing capital towards inorganic and overseas expansions as weak domestic demand, spare capacity and global uncertainty delay India's next private investment cycle.

Corporate India's recent balance sheet numbers confirm that companies are prioritizing financial investments over capex amid uncertainty. Even as profits recover, they are investing in financial assets at twice the rate at which they invest in factories and machinery.

The shift underscores corporate caution as subdued domestic demand, moderate capacity utilisation, and geopolitical volatility keep a much-awaited broader private investment cycle on hold.

India Inc.'s net fixed assets grew 7% year-on-year in FY26, while capital work-in-progress, measuring projects under execution, fell 6%, Mint's analysis of data from 3,561 non-financial companies, sourced from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), showed. In contrast, investments in financial assets expanded 14%.

The gap widens over a longer timeframe, as the pace of fixed asset creation has slowed relative to pre-covid levels. Between FY17 and FY19, net fixed assets grew at an average annual rate of 11%, compared with just 7.5% between FY24 and FY26. Meanwhile, financial assets have grown at an average annual rate of nearly 15% since FY24, well above the pre-covid average of about 9%.

Also Read | India Inc turns to allowances as labour code squeezes salaries

The divergence arises despite healthy earnings growth. Net profits of listed non-financial companies rose 10% year-on-year in Q3 FY26 and accelerated to 27% in Q4, indicating that companies are generating cash but deploying it more cautiously.

Key Takeaways
  • India Inc.'s net fixed assets grew 7% while financial investments rose 14%.
  • Capital work-in-progress declined 6%, showing fewer new industrial projects under construction.
  • Company profits rose sharply, jumping 27% year-on-year in the fourth quarter alone.
  • Acquisitions hit a record ₹2.02 trillion across nearly 1,700 deals in FY26.
  • Overseas investment by Indian firms grew 28% annually between FY24 and FY26.

Economists attribute much of this caution to the prolonged geopolitical and geoeconomic uncertainty that has clouded investment decisions over the past four years. Tariff-led protectionism has disrupted global supply chains, while the West Asia conflict has raised energy and freight costs, squeezing margins and delaying expansion plans, said Vivek Kumar, economist at QuantEco Research.

"Trade agreements could provide a fresh impetus to private capex from next year, but geopolitical disruptions remain the biggest wild card for India's manufacturing and investment cycle," said Kumar.

Spare capacity

In fact, net fixed assets accounted for just 34% of total assets in FY26, down sharply from a peak of nearly 43% in 2012. Over the same period, the share of financial investments has climbed from 13% to 23%, the analysis showed.

The shift reflects that companies have little incentive to add new capacity, as existing facilities are largely sufficient to meet current demand.

India Inc.’s capacity utilization has remained broadly stable at about 75%, only marginally above its pre-pandemic average of 73%, according to a recent DSP Mutual Fund report. With enough capacity to spare, economists believe companies are likely to sweat existing facilities first until demand strengthens further.

"When there is uncertainty around domestic demand, companies naturally tend to go slow on physical investment," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.

However, Sabnavis also noted that rising financial assets do not necessarily imply companies are merely parking surplus cash in liquid instruments such as bonds or mutual funds. They also include strategic investments in subsidiaries, mergers and acquisitions and overseas ventures, reflecting the increasingly global footprint of Indian companies.

Also Read | FMCG companies hopeful of healthy Q1 growth despite inflationary headwinds

While there is no direct evidence for companies preferring debt over internal accruals, bank credit to industries grew 15% year-on-year in FY26, the strongest in 13 years.

Shift in strategy

CMIE data shows that acquisitions by non-financial companies gathered pace sharply between FY22 and FY26, growing at a compounded annual rate of 30%. The trend culminated in a record FY26, when these companies completed nearly 1,700 substantial share acquisition deals worth 2.02 trillion.

Similarly, outward direct investment (ODI) by Indian companies grew by an average of 28% each year between FY24 and FY26, including a one-off surge of nearly 67% in FY25, according to data from the department of economic affairs. This marks a sharp reversal from the pre-pandemic period, when ODI contracted by 7% annually on average between FY18 and FY20, weighed down by a nearly 20% decline in FY19.

The shift suggests that Indian companies are more willing to back overseas expansion than commit fresh capital to domestic capacity.

However, the recent easing in geopolitical tensions following the West Asia peace accord could strengthen business confidence in the coming quarters, said Sabnavis. But he expects financial investments to dominate even as capex gradually revives.

Also Read | Why India’s corporate titans are resisting a ₹7,280-cr magnet race

About the Authors

Abhinaba Saha

Abhinaba writes deep-dive analytical stories on financial markets, corporate India and the economy. After finishing his post-graduation in finance from King’s College London, he moved into journalism three years ago with a goal to “simplify finance for all”. From tracking macroeconomic shifts and dissecting company fundamentals to decoding market sentiment, he connects the dots through data-driven storytelling, helping readers see the bigger picture.<br><br>Abhinaba writes across sectors and asset classes, analysing IPOs, decoding moves in precious metals and crude oil, and unpacking trends across public and private markets. Collaborating across beats, he aims to be Mint’s “jack of all trades”. More recently, he has also experimented with new storytelling formats, including crisp video explainers for Mint’s YouTube channel.<br><br>Across formats and topics, his goal remains the same: telling nuanced, insight-rich stories for his readers. When not writing, Abhinaba unwinds by cycling through the streets of Bandra in Mumbai, in search of fresh air and clearer thoughts. On quieter days, he turns to yoga, his preferred antidote to volatile markets, proving that while markets rarely find balance, at least the body occasionally can.

Niti Kiran

Niti Kiran is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of expertise in corporate and market research. She specializes in uncovering the subtle corporate and market trends that others may miss, driven by a career-long fascination with the stories hidden within the numbers. Her journey began at the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), where she first developed the rigorous analytical lens that has come to define her reporting. Niti is a data specialist who excels at spotting trends, with her precision rooted in an academic background in mathematics and a Master’s in business finance. Her ‘hands-on’ approach to storytelling is supported by extensive experience across institutional databases, allowing her to extract actionable insights with precision. This technical foundation enables her to transform raw data into insightful, high-impact data journalism that has earned her consistent editorial recognition. Beyond the terminal and the newsroom, she finds balance by spending quality time with her family and exploring her interest in diverse cuisines—approaching the world of culinary flavours with the same keen eye for detail she brings to her market analysis.

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.