Corporates weigh price hikes as high input costs pinch

“Indian HRC steel price doubled from June 2020 to October 2021 but is down 12% since then to ₹64,000. Coking coal, conversely, almost doubled in the second half of 2021, pushing up costs. We believe Indian steel margins have peaked in the first half of fiscal 2022 and will fall sharply by FY23, albeit settle above historical levels," said Jefferies India in a 10 January note that assumes FY23 steel price of ₹58,000 and coking coal price of $230 per tonne. Aluminium rose 60% in the 10 months to October but is down 7% since then to $2,913.

