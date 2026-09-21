Mint explainer: why has India’s Income Tax Department stepped up its international outreach?

The Income Tax Department has stepped up its international outreach through its Income Tax Overseas Units (ITOU), engaging with non-resident Indians, multinational companies, investors, tax professionals and business communities.
The Income Tax Department has stepped up its international outreach through its Income Tax Overseas Units (ITOU), engaging with non-resident Indians, multinational companies, investors, tax professionals and business communities.
As India transitions to the Income-tax Act, 2025, the outreach is concentrated in major financial and diaspora centres, including Tokyo, Singapore, London, Washington DC, Mauritius, Cyprus, Germany, the Netherlands and Hong Kong.
As India transitions to the Income-tax Act, 2025, the outreach is concentrated in major financial and diaspora centres, including Tokyo, Singapore, London, Washington DC, Mauritius, Cyprus, Germany, the Netherlands and Hong Kong.
Mint explains the reason behind this focus that ranges from explaining the new tax law to more specialized areas such as transfer pricing, advance pricing agreements (APAs), mutual agreement procedures (MAPs), Safe Harbour provisions and GIFT City.
Why is India taking its tax law overseas?
The immediate reason is the transition to the Income-tax Act, 2025, which replaces the Income-tax Act, 1961. For a taxpayer earning only domestic income, understanding the new law is largely a matter of complying with India’s tax requirements.
For an NRI, multinational company or foreign investor, however, taxation can involve two or more countries. Their concerns can include where income is taxable, how cross-border transactions are treated, how transfer pricing is determined, whether treaty benefits are available and how disputes between tax jurisdictions are resolved.
This makes direct communication particularly important. The overseas units provide a channel through which the tax administration can explain the new framework and address questions from people and businesses that operate across borders.
Why are the programmes concentrated in financial and diaspora centres?
The locations reflect where there is significant India-linked business, investment or diaspora activity. The department’s engagement in places such as London, Washington DC, Singapore, Tokyo, Mauritius and Cyprus therefore has two broad audiences: Indian taxpayers living overseas and businesses that invest in or transact with India.
For the first group, the focus is on issues such as NRI taxation and compliance under the new law. For the second, the emphasis is increasingly on rules governing cross-border business and investment.
The objective is not simply to explain legislation. It is also to reduce uncertainty around India’s tax system for those making or considering cross-border investments.order business and investment. The objective is not simply to explain legislation. It is also to reduce uncertainty around India's tax system for those making or considering cross-border investments.
How can tax outreach help investment?
For an investor, the tax rate is only one part of the decision. Predictability about how tax rules will be applied can also matter.
Uncertainty over the taxation of cross-border transactions, transfer pricing or treaty provisions can increase the risk of disputes and make it harder for businesses to estimate their eventual tax liabilities.
By explaining the new framework directly to investors, companies and professional advisors, the department is helping them understand the rules before making or expanding investments.
What are APAs and MAPs, and why are they important?
For multinational companies, some of the most important discussions are around advance pricing agreements (APAs) and mutual agreement procedures (MAPs).
APAs are relevant to transfer pricing and can provide greater certainty to businesses on the treatment of specified international transactions. MAPs provide a mechanism for addressing certain disputes involving the application or interpretation of tax treaties between countries.
The department’s outreach is therefore moving beyond simply saying what the new tax law says to explaining how India intends to provide greater certainty for businesses operating across borders.
The India-Japan outreach, for instance, has focused specifically on tax certainty through APAs and MAPs. India’s Foreign Tax and Tax Research division has also been involved in these engagements.
What about Safe Harbour provisions?
Safe Harbour rules are another mechanism relevant to cross-border businesses. The department has highlighted Safe Harbour provisions alongside APAs and MAPs in its engagement with international businesses. The broader objective is to give taxpayers greater clarity on how certain cross-border transactions will be treated, reducing the scope for prolonged disputes and uncertainty.
Is this only about the new tax law?
No. The outreach is also about international tax cooperation and modern tax administration.
India has used international forums to share its experience with digital and taxpayer-centric administration, including initiatives such as NUDGE and SAKSHAM, which use data and technology to encourage voluntary compliance.
India has also participated in international discussions through forums such as BRICS and the CIAT, sharing its experience with digitalization, artificial intelligence and taxpayer services while learning from other tax administrations.