With incentives and deductions, middle-income share in India’s tax kitty shrinks
Summary
- While more middle-income earners are paying tax, their share in the government's overall personal tax collection has declined follows a series of reforms and relief measures over the years aimed at setting the balance right.
While individuals have been paying more income tax than businesses for two years, that masks a less-obvious shift: the share of middle-income earners in the kitty has fallen over the past five years, thanks to deductions and incentives, even as the contribution of wealthier taxpayers has risen.