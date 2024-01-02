India increases oil imports from Saudi as Russian purchases fall to 11-month low in December
India's oil imports from Russia in December declined between 16 per cent and 22 per cent, according to Reuters calculation on the basis of data from flow tracking agencies Vortexa, Kpler and LSEG.
India increased imports of Saudi oil in December as payment problems drove its Russian oil buys to an 11-month low, with at least five cargoes of the sweet Sokol variant heading to other locations, data from vessel tracking agencies showed.
