India’s industrial growth slows to 4% in August on weak manufacturing

New Delhi: India’s industrial output expanded at 4% in August, slipping from July's upwardly revised 4.3% growth, as a slowdown in manufacturing offset the recovery in mining and electricity sectors, official data showed on Monday.

Industrial production had been on a decline since January, before it recovered in July, aided by an uptick in manufacturing and mining output. Previously, the Union statistics ministry had reported a 3.5% industrial output growth for July.

The manufacturing sector, which saw steady incremental growth since the beginning of this fiscal year to its fastest expansion of 5.38% in July, slowed to 3.8% in August as people postponed some purchases till the GST relief took effect this month.

Mining output, which had been contracting since the beginning of this fiscal, especially during the rainy season, reported a recovery in August with a 6% jump. Electricity generation, which too contracted in May and June, saw a recovery in July, posting a 4.15% growth in August.

Going by the use base classification, capital goods output showed a 4.4% growth in August, slower than the 6.8% seen in July.

Infrastructure and construction goods output grew strongly at 10.6% in August, though at a slightly slower pace than in July, when it had expanded 13.7%.

Output of consumer durables such as air-conditioners and automobiles grew at 3.5% in August, slowing down from the 7.2% growth seen in July, as the overall sentiment remained one of anticipation of the GST rate reduction that took effect on 22 September. Output of consumer non-durables contracted by 6.3% in August. Output of this segment has been either contracting or remaining steady since the beginning of this fiscal.

GST Council announced sharp tax rate cuts on a host of goods including automobiles, textiles, kitchenware and packaged food items as well as on services like life and health insurance and restaurant services this month in order to deliver a consumption stimulus to the economy.

The government presented it as a ‘GST savings festival’ coinciding with the festive season.

Going forward, rising private consumption should support industrial production, said Dharmakirti Joshi, chief economist at rating agency Crisil Ltd.

“So far, a copious monsoon, robust kharif sowing and benign inflation have supported the rural economy. The impact of excess rains on agriculture output will be monitorable. The urban economy will get a leg-up from lower lending rates, income tax relief and the rationalization of the goods and services tax (GST),” said Joshi.

The GST relief should benefit consumption, but will be a function of the extent of passthrough, added Joshi. The government is keeping a close watch on the transmission of the GST rate cut in retail prices.

However, a slowing world means softer exports, and the tariffs imposed by the US add to that drag, said Joshi. He cautioned that the impact of the 50% US tariffs on India will show up from September. India is currently negotiating a trade deal with the US, which could offset some of this impact.

Infrastructure industries registering double-digit growth is a positive sign, as it indicates that both government and private investment is growing, with the latter dominating, Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, said in an analysis.

“We could be expecting September to also be a less impressive month for industrial production with consumer spending being held on to due to the prospective implementation of GST 2.0. Hence, growth will tend to bounce back in October and November and drive overall growth,” said Sabnavis.

