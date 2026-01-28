Industrial production expands 7.8% in December, fastest in two years

India’s industrial production expanded 7.8% in December, its fastest growth in two years, aided by strong growth in the manufacturing, mining, and electricity sectors, official data showed on Wednesday.

Factory output grew in December at more than twice the pace of the 3.7% expansion recorded a year ago. Industrial output grew at an upwardly revised 7.2% in November, showing strong growth on festive demand and the goods and services tax (GST) rate cuts.

The manufacturing sector expanded 8.1% in December, its second-fastest expansion this fiscal year. Manufacturing output expanded at an upwardly revised rate of 8.5% in November. It saw a 3.7% growth in December 2024.

Mining output grew 6.8% in December, up from the 2.7% expansion seen in the same time a year ago. It grew at an upwardly revised 5.8% in November.

Electricity generation rebounded with a 6.3% in December, matching the 6.2% growth seen in the year-ago period. In November, power generation contracted 1.5%.

In the April to December period, industrial production grew 3.9% compared to 4.1% in the year-ago period.

Capital goods output expanded 8.1% in December, against a 10.5% expansion a year ago.

Infrastructure goods output expanded 12.1% in December, against an 8.4% growth seen a year ago. It is a slight moderation from the 13% growth seen in November.

Capex push The central government’s capital expenditure is seen as giving a boost to demand for infrastructure goods.

Output of consumer durables such as air conditioners, television sets, and automobiles grew 12.3% in December, against the 8.1% growth seen a year ago. It is also an improvement upon the 11.2% expansion seen in November. The September GST rate cuts are aiding growth in consumer durables.

Output of consumer non-durables, recovered with an 8.3% growth in December. It contracted at the same time a year ago and had remained in the negative zone for seven out of nine months in the current fiscal year.

The government, earlier this month, projected that India’s gross domestic product (GDP) will expand 7.4% in 2025-26, aided by a strong 7.4% manufacturing growth and a 9.1% services sector expansion.

Experts pointed out that capacity utilization in factories remaining at around 75% is not a sufficient trigger for fresh private investments. Also, the surplus production capacity in China, in the wake of US tariffs, is seen to be a drag on fresh private capital investments.