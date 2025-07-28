India's industrial production rises 1.5% in June, at slowest pace in 10 months

New Delhi: India’s industrial production grew 1.5% annually in June, marking its slowest pace in 10 months, as mining and electricity output slipped into contraction, data released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) on Monday showed.

The muted uptick stands in stark contrast to the 4.9% expansion recorded in June last year, highlighting persistent strains across core sectors of the economy.

MoSPI revised May's growth figure to 1.9%, from 1.2% earlier, which still outpaces the June figure.

Industrial performance through last year remained volatile, surging in May but flattening by August, underlining the lack of consistent recovery.

The weak June reading reflects a fragile and uneven rebound in industrial activity, amid soft domestic demand, global economic uncertainty, and sector-specific challenges.

Manufacturing sees modest uptick Manufacturing, which constitutes almost 78% of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), saw output rise 3.9% annually in June, higher than the 3.2% reported in May and 3.5% growth in June 2024.

Mining output contracted by 8.7% annually in June, compared to a 0.1% contraction in May, and a 10.3% expansion in the year-ago period.

Electricity generation shrank 2.6% annually in June, compared to a 4.7% contraction in May and an 8.6% expansion in the year-ago period.

Intermediate and infra goods output surge Among use-based classifications, the production of intermediate goods and infrastructure/construction goods showed a sequential rise.

Intermediate goods output rose 5.5% annually in June, compared to a 4.7% annual growth registered the previous month.

Infrastructure/ construction goods output rose 7.2% annually in June, compared to 6.7% in May.

Capital goods production fell 3.5% annually in June, down from 13.3% in the previous month.

Meanwhile, primary goods production contracted by 3% annually in June, compared to a 1.4% contraction in May.

Production of consumer durable goods rose by 2.9% annually in June compared to a contraction of 0.9% in the previous month.

During the same period, production of consumer non-durables contracted by 0.4% annually, compared with a 1% contraction reported in the previous month.

Below expectations, rain play spoilsport The June IIP numbers came in below expectations. Rating company Icra Ltd. had projected a 2% rise in industrial output.

"The deceleration was entirely led by mining, which reported a steeper contraction of 8.7% in the month as compared to the 0.1% dip seen in May 2025. Excess rains in the second half of June 2025 are likely to have weighed on mining output, while also leading to a contraction in electricity generation, although the extent of the same narrowed compared to the previous month," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at Icra.